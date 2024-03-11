Coco Gauff reaches round of 16 at Indian Wells by beating Lucia Bronzetti

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Coco Gauff gave herself an early birthday present by beating Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the third round at Indian Wells. Gauff, who turns 20 on Wednesday, struggled early but found a way to hold her serve by saving 10 of 11 break points. She closed out the match with a serve into the body that Bronzetti couldn’t return. It extended her winning streak in the United States to 18 matches. That run includes winning the title at last year’s U.S. Open. Gauff will face Elise Mertens in the round of 16. Mertens held off Naomi Osaka 7-5, 6-4.

