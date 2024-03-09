Coco Gauff rallies just in time, advances in third-set tiebreaker at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Coco Gauff rallied just in time to avoid an early exit from the BNP Paribas Open, edging Clara Burel 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4). The U.S. Open women’s champion trailed 4-0 and then 5-2 in her opening match in the tournament, leaving her a game away from becoming the second top American upset by Burel this year. The No. 47-ranked player from France beat No. 5 Jessica Pegula in the second round of the Australian Open. The third-seeded Gauff advanced to face Lucia Bronzetti in the third round. Novak Djokovic was in action later Saturday in his first match at Indian Wells since 2019.

