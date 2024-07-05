Coco Gauff overcomes Sonay Kartal’s home-court advantage to reach 4th round at Wimbledon

By MATTIAS KAREN The Associated Press
Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates after defeating Sonay Kartal of Britain in their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

LONDON (AP) — Coco Gauff has been a crowd favorite at Wimbledon ever since she burst onto the grass as a 15-year-old by beating Venus Williams in the first round in 2019. So it was a slightly strange experience for the American to know that a large section of the crowd would be rooting against her in the third round on Friday. That’s because she was going up against Sonay Kartal, a British qualifier who had exceeded expectations just by making the third round. Gauff still won 6-4, 6-0, but said “I was a little bit nervous, honestly,” because it was the first time she faced a British player at Wimbledon.

