Coco Gauff overcomes Sonay Kartal’s home-court advantage to reach 4th round at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — Coco Gauff has been a crowd favorite at Wimbledon ever since she burst onto the grass as a 15-year-old by beating Venus Williams in the first round in 2019. So it was a slightly strange experience for the American to know that a large section of the crowd would be rooting against her in the third round on Friday. That’s because she was going up against Sonay Kartal, a British qualifier who had exceeded expectations just by making the third round. Gauff still won 6-4, 6-0, but said “I was a little bit nervous, honestly,” because it was the first time she faced a British player at Wimbledon.

