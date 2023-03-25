Coco Gauff loses lead, match against Potapova at Miami Open

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Coco Gauff has dropped the last five games of a mistake-filled 6-7 (8), 7-5, 6-2 loss to Anastasia Potapova in the third round of the Miami Open. The No. 6-seeded Gauff is a 19-year-old from Florida who heard chants of “Let’s go, Coco!” from spectators at the hard-court tournament on Saturday. She took the opening set and went up 5-3 in the second but could not finish the job. The 2022 French Open runner-up got broken by Potapova while serving for the victory and Gauff never really recovered from that. She fell to 1-5 against seeded opponents in 2023. Potapova is seeded 27th at the tournament.

