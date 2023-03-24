Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula reach Miami Open 3rd round

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — No. 6 seed Coco Gauff opened her 2023 Miami Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Rebecca Marino and advanced to the third round. She will face 27th-seeded Anastasia Potapova on Saturday. World No. 3 Jessica Pegula beat Katherine Sebov 6-3, 6-1 and advanced to the third round. She will face fellow American and No. 30 Danielle Collins next.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.