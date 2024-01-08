Coco Gauff heads to Australian Open with confidence high after Auckland win

By STEVE McMORRAN The Associated Press
Coco Gauff of the United States holds her trophy aloft after defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the final of the ASB Tennis Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Cornaga]

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Coco Gauff will head to the Australian Open with greater confidence in her form and fitness after beating Elina Svitolina in three sets in the final of the Auckland Classic. Third-ranked Gauff became only the fourth player to win back-to-back singles titles in Auckland, achieving the feat aged only 19. She didn’t drop a set until the opening set of the final and had to battle hard against the resilient Svitolina to claim back-to-back titles.

