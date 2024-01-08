Coco Gauff heads to Australian Open with confidence high after Auckland win

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Coco Gauff will head to the Australian Open with greater confidence in her form and fitness after beating Elina Svitolina in three sets in the final of the Auckland Classic. Third-ranked Gauff became only the fourth player to win back-to-back singles titles in Auckland, achieving the feat aged only 19. She didn’t drop a set until the opening set of the final and had to battle hard against the resilient Svitolina to claim back-to-back titles.

