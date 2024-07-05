Coco Gauff has a chance to reach her first Wimbledon quarterfinal, but is aiming higher than that

LONDON (AP) — Coco Gauff is no stranger to making the fourth round at Wimbledon. She went that far as a 15-year-old newcomer playing in her first Grand Slam tournament in 2019, and then again on her next appearance in 2021. She’s never been to the quarterfinals at the All England Club, though, and will get a third crack at it after beating Sonay Kartal 6-4, 6-0 in the third round. Gauff is one of two former U.S. Open champions looking to get past the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time. Emma Raducanu is back into the second week for the first time since her debut as an 18-year-old in 2021.

