Coco Gauff eliminated at WTA Finals; Iga Swiatek into semis

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Coco Gauff has been eliminated from semifinal contention at the WTA Finals after losing in straight sets against Daria Kasatkina in round-robin play. The 18-year-old Gauff is the youngest player to appear in both singles and doubles at the season-ending tournament since Anna Kournikova in 1999. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek earned a semifinal berth earlier Thursday with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 6 Caroline Garcia. Swiatek has won all four sets she’s played so far this week while dropping a total of just 10 games. Garcia and No. 8 Kasatkina will play each other on Saturday for another semifinal berth.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.