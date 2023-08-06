Coco Gauff defeats Maria Sakkari in DC Open final for her fourth WTA singles title

WASHINGTON (AP) — Coco Gauff has defeated Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in the DC Open women’s final for the fourth WTA Tour singles title of her career. Gauff is a 19-year-old from Florida. She did not drop a set all week in the hard-court tournament that is a tuneup for the U.S. Open. Sunday’s victory allowed Gauff to earn her second trophy of the season, alongside one in Auckland, New Zealand, in January. Gauff is ranked No. 7 and was seeded No. 3 in Washington. The fourth-seeded Sakkari dropped to 1-7 in WTA finals. The match briefly was interrupted in each set when a spectator was attended to in the stands.

