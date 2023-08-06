Coco Gauff defeats Maria Sakkari in DC Open final for her fourth WTA singles title

By HOWARD FENDRICH The Associated Press
Coco Gauff, of the United States, kisses the trophy after defeating Maria Sakkari, of Germany, in the women's singles final of the DC Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Brandon]

WASHINGTON (AP) — Coco Gauff has defeated Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in the DC Open women’s final for the fourth WTA Tour singles title of her career. Gauff is a 19-year-old from Florida. She did not drop a set all week in the hard-court tournament that is a tuneup for the U.S. Open. Sunday’s victory allowed Gauff to earn her second trophy of the season, alongside one in Auckland, New Zealand, in January. Gauff is ranked No. 7 and was seeded No. 3 in Washington. The fourth-seeded Sakkari dropped to 1-7 in WTA finals. The match briefly was interrupted in each set when a spectator was attended to in the stands.

