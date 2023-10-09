Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek won’t play in the Billie Jean King Cup after the WTA Finals

LONDON (AP) — U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff has been left off the American team for Billie Jean King Cup Finals and second-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland is skipping the event for the second year in a row. Gauff and Jessica Pegula are the two highest-ranked American players. They were both absent from the U.S. team announced Monday. Madison Keys, Sofia Kenin, Danielle Collins, Sloane Stephens and Taylor Townsend will play for the U.S. at the event in Spain in November. The biggest team competition in women’s tennis starts only two days after the end of the WTA Finals in Mexico.

