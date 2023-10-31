Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek win their WTA Finals opening matches in straight sets

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff has earned the first WTA Finals win of her career. The 19-year-old from Florida breezed past three-time major runner-up Ons Jabeur 6-0, 6-1 in a round-robin match interrupted for a little more than an hour by rain Monday night in Cancun, Mexico. Gauff went 0-3 in singles at the season-ending championship in 2022. Iga Swiatek climbed out of a deep early hole against Marketa Vondrousova and dominated the second set for a 7-6 (3), 6-0 victory. Swiatek and Vondrousova joined other competitors in criticizing the playing conditions on the temporary outdoor hard court at the event.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.