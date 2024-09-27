Coco Gauff advances at the China Open. Alcaraz and Medvedev progress

BEIJING (AP) — Coco Gauff reached the third round of the China Open by beating Clara Burel 7-5, 6-3 on Friday in her first match since the U.S. Open. No. 3-ranked Carlos Alcaraz withstood a heavy barrage from big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to win 6-4, 6-4 in his opening match. Daniil Medvedev has safely navigated a tricky first outing against French veteran Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-4 in Beijing on Friday. In the women’s draw, second-seeded Jessica Pegula opened her account by beating Diane Parry of France in two sets. In Tokyo, second-seeded Hubert Hurkacz was upset by U.S. Open semifinalist Jack Draper 6-4, 6-4 in the second round.

