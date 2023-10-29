Cocktail Party in Atlanta, Orlando? Georgia, Florida eye neutral sites for 2026-27, AP sources say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Don’t expect Georgia and Florida to play their annual rivalry on campus sites anytime soon, if ever again. The Southeastern Conference heavyweights are exploring options to hold the game nicknamed “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” at other neutral-site venues during the two years that Jacksonville is expecting a $2 billion renovation to EverBank Stadium and the surrounding area. Although they haven’t completely ruled out playing a home-and-home series in 2026 and ’27, two people familiar with the planning say administrators are focused on letting cities with NFL-ready stadiums bid on the game. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the process hasn’t been formalized or finalized.

