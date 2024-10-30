‘Cocktail Party’ headed to Atlanta in 2026 and Tampa in 2027 while EverBank gets a makeover

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The annual Florida-Georgia rivalry will take a break from its traditional home and be played at NFL venues while EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville is undergoing a $1.4 billion renovation. The game will relocate to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in 2026 and to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the following year. The game is expected to return to Jacksonville beginning in 2028 on a multiyear contract. Action Network first reported the deal, which Florida coach Billy Napier later confirmed. The Southeastern Conference rivals chose to bid out “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” instead of playing at campus sites for financial reasons; they can make more money playing in neutral-site venues.

