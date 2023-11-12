Cochran scores 21 points, No. 17 Louisville women turn back DePaul 81-74

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Olivia Cochran scored 21 points and No. 17 Louisville overcame a withering DePaul start to defeat the Blue Demons 81-74. Eylia Love added 16 points for the Cardinals, who found themselves down double figures before the midway point of the first quarter as the Blue Demons made their first five shots and started 8 of 10 with three 3-pointers. Louisville shot 45% from the field and made 23 of 27 free throws to overcome 2-of-17 shooting from 3-point range. DePaul sophomore Kate Clarke hit eight 3-pointers and scored 32 points, both career highs for the transfer from Michigan. Anaya Peoples added 19 points and eight rebounds.

