Cochran, Jefferson lead No. 20 Louisville women past Liberty 72-63

KATY, Texas (AP) — Olivia Cochran scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Kiki Jefferson added 19 points and No. 20 Louisville dominated the fourth quarter to defeat Liberty 72-63 in the Betty Chancellor Classic. Down six entering the fourth quarter, the Cardinals opened with a 16-1 run. Cochran and Jefferson contributed four points each in a 12-0 burst that made it 62-53 with 3:14 to play. The Flames, who were on fire through three quarters (7 of 10 3s, 57% overall), went 1 of 7 behind the arc and were 3 of 13 overall with six turnovers in the fourth. The Cardinals made 12 of 13 free throws in the fourth quarter and 7 of 10 field goals. Bella Smuda led Liberty with 17 points and nine rebounds.

