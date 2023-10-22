Coastal QB McCall released from Arkansas hospital after scary scene at Arkansas State

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has been released from the hospital and is headed back to campus after spending the night for observation following a hit by Arkansas State. McCall was taken from the stadium by an ambulance late in the Chanticleers’ 27-17 victory. A school statement Sunday said McCall went to the hospital for evaluation and observation. His scans were positive and he was in excellent spirits, according to the school. Chants coach Tim Beck said McCall was in concussion protocol.

