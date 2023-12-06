Coastal Carolina’s Ellis retires with 831 Division I victories, most among active coaches

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina basketball coach Cliff Ellis, the leader among active Division I coaches with 831 victories, is retiring. The school made the announcement Wednesday and said Ellis coached his final game Monday night, a 110-46 victory against St Andrews. It said associate head coach Benny Moss will take on the role of interim coach and that Ellis will remain with the school working on special projects as he completes his contract. The 78-year-old Ellis coached for 49 years. He is No. 8 all-time in career wins.

