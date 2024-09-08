Coastal Carolina rolls to a 20-point halftime lead on the way to a 40-21 win over William & Mary

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Christian Washington rushed for two touchdowns and Coastal Carolina rolled to a 20-point halftime lead on its way to a 40-21 win over William & Mary. Both of Washington’s short touchdown runs came in the first half and Chanticleers went on to a 27-7 lead at the break. Washington finished with 100 yards on 16 carries and Kade Hensley converted four of his five field-goal attempts for Coastal Carolina. Matthew McDoom returned a fumble 24 yards for a 30-point lead early in the second half. Ethan Vasko threw for 160 yards for the Chanticleers. Darius Wilson threw for 165 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown to DreSean Kendrick, for the Tribe (1-1), ranked 14th in the FCS coaches poll.

