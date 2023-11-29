Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall enters transfer portal for second straight season

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has entered the transfer portal for a second straight season. McCall announced on social media he was leaving as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. A season ago, McCall announced his intention to leave before returning to the school after it hired current coach Tim Beck to replace Jamey Chadwell, who left for Liberty following the 2022 regular season. McCall is a three-time Sun Belt Conference player of the year and holds the NCAA single-season mark for highest passing efficiency rating. He has thrown for 10,005 yards and 88 TDs for the Chants

