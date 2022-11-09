Coastal Carolina QB McCall to miss 3-to-6 weeks with injury

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall will miss three to six weeks with a foot injury sustained last week in a win over Appalachian State. The school announced McCall’s status. The anticipated recovery time puts McCall’s availability for a possible Sun Belt Conference championship game on Dec. 3 in doubt. McCall will not need surgery on the foot. He’s a two-time Sun Belt player of the year who has thrown for 7,700 yards with 75 touchdowns and seven interceptions in four seasons.

