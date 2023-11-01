Coastal Carolina QB McCall not cleared to play at Old Dominion

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall hasn’t been cleared to practice or play since taking a hard hit to the helmet last month against Arkansas State and will miss his second straight game. Chanticleers coach Tim Beck says McCall is considered to have a concussion and must pass all the required checks before returning to the field. Beck said he and McCall have discussed what this means to fifth-year senior’s college future. But McCall is not ready to give up trying to play. He is the three-time reigning Sun Belt Conference player of the year. The Chants play Old Dominion on Saturday.

