Coastal Carolina jumps out early and cruises to 66-7 rout over Duquesne

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes and Coastal Carolina rolled to a 66-7 victory over Duquesne. McCall was 12-of-16 passing for 169 yards. He threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kendall Karr and an 11-yard score to Sam Pinckney. Braydon Bennett bullied in for a TD from the 1 and CJ Beasley added a 10-yard score in the first half. Coastal Carolina (2-1) also tacked on a couple of pick-6s and took a 45-0 lead into halftime. Darius Perrantes completed 8 of 20 passes for 95 yards and threw three interceptions for Duquesne (1-2).

