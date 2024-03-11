Coastal Carolina hires Western Carolina coach Justin Gray as men’s basketball coach

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina has hired former Western Carolina coach Justin Gray as its men’s basketball coach. The school announced Gray’s addition on Monday. Gray takes over the full-time job from Cliff Ellis, who led four schools to the the NCAA Tournament over 49 seasons and stepped down last December. Benny Moss had been interim coach the rest of the season. Gray spent the past three seasons with Western Carolina. He’s also served as a Winthrop assistant coach and the director of basketball operations at Wake Forest, his alma mater.

