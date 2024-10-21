Coastal Carolina fires OC-QB coach Trickett with head coach Beck taking over both roles

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Carolina offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Travis Trickett was fired Monday. Head coach Tim Beck will take over both roles, the school announced on Monday. Trickett spent the past two seasons leading the Chanticleers offense. The team ranked seventh in the Sun Belt Conference at more than 416 yards a game in 2023. That total has fallen to 396 yards a game this season. The team combined for 31 points the past two games in losses to Louisiana and James Madison. Beck called the move best for the program.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.