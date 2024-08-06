Coastal Carolina escapes Tropical Storm Debby, moves training camp to NC State

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina’s football team has left campus to continue fall camp at North Carolina State with Tropical Storm Debby bearing down on campus. The Chants arrived in Raleigh on Tuesday and are expected to work out there this week before assessing the conditions on campus. Second-year Coastal Carolina coach Tim Beck was the offensive coordinator for Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren before joining the Chants. It is not the first time tropical weather has impacted the football team, which had to leave campus due to threatening weather during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

