Coastal Carolina breaks out on offense to rout Vanderbilt 13-3 in NCAA baseball tournament opener

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Zack Beach and Derek Bender each drove in three runs as part of an offensive outburst as Coastal Carolina routed Vanderbilt 13-3 in each team’s opening game of the NCAA Division I baseball tournament. Sam Antonacci homered in the eighth inning and was one of three players with two RBIs. Chanticleers starter Riley Eikhoff allowed just a solo home run in six innings to get the win. Coastal Carolina, one of the last teams to qualify for the tournament, will next face the winner of the game between host and top regional seed Clemson and fourth-seeded High Point. Vanderbilt plays the loser.

