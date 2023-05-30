Coastal Carolina baseball coach Gilmore will retire after 2024

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Longtime Coastal Carolina baseball coach Gary Gilmore said he’ll retire after the 2024 season and expects to hand the program off to 20-year assistant Kevin Schnall. Gilmore led the Chanticleers to the 2016 College World Series title. He’s been treated for pancreatic cancer since 2020 but says the disease is manageable and he feels strong enough to continue coaching through next season. Coastal Carolina is seeded 10th in the NCAA Tournament and will host a four-time regional starting Friday.

