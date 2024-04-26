Coastal Carolina athletic director Hogue, ex-football coach Moglia changing roles

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina athletic director Matt Hogue and former football coach Joe Moglia are changing roles as the school searches for a new person in charge of the department. Hogue had led athletics since 2014. He will move to another role on July 15 in helping the school develop a center to help train sports broadcasters. Moglia has served as chairman of athletics and executive director of football since retiring as coach after the 2018 season. Moglia will give up those roles when Hogue’s replacement is hired.

