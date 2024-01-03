Coastal Carolina and East Carolina to play home-and-home football series

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina and East Carolina will play in a two-game, home-and-home series starting in 2025 and continuing in 2028. Both Group of Five schools announced the games Wednesday. The Pirates will come to Coastal Carolina on Sept. 13, 2025, with the Chanticleers making the return trip on Sept. 9, 2028. Coastal Carolina is in the Sun Belt Conference while East Carolina is part of the American Athletic Conference.

