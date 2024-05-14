Coastal Carolina and Delaware will play home-and-home football series in 2026 and 2029

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina and Delaware will play a home-and-home football series in 2026 and 2029. It will be the first time the schools have faced each other. The Chanticleers of the Sun Belt Conference will go to Delaware on Sept. 3, 2026. The Blue Hens go to Coastal Carolina on Sept. 22, 2029. Delaware is joining Conference USA in 2025 and will begin its transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision this fall.

