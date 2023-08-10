Coastal Athletic Association to add Bryant in 2024, pushing football membership to 16

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The newly renamed Coastal Athletic Association has announced that its board of directors approved adding Bryant University as its 16th football member effective July 1, 2024. The school located in Smithfield, Rhode Island, is currently a member of the Big South-OVC Football Association. It is entering its 25th season playing football. The addition of Bryant won’t change the league’s footprint along the Atlantic seaboard since the University of Rhode Island is already a member. The 16 teams will stretch from Maine to North Carolina.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.