Coaching is teaching, Miami offensive line coach Alex Mirabal says. The results show he’s right

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — The way Miami offensive line coach Alex Mirabal sees things, coaching the players tasked with protecting Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback Cam Ward is like teaching math or history. Either way, it aligns perfectly with his background. Mirabal was a schoolteacher for 16 years before starting to coach linemen. The 11th-ranked Hurricanes lead the nation in points per game, yards per game and yards per play. Ward is rewriting the Miami record book and is the national leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns. And if not for the Miami offensive line, those numbers obviously wouldn’t be the same.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.