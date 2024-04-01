Coaching is in Dru Joyce III’s DNA. Duquesne’s new head coach is eager to join the family business

PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Duquesne coach Dru Joyce III is eager to help prove the team’s breakthrough this March isn’t a one-off. The Dukes have promoted Joyce to take over for Keith Dambrot. Dambrot retired after leading Duquesne to an Atlantic 10 title and the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth in 47 years. Joyce says he’s done everything possible to prepare for the road ahead. He adds “this is going to be difficult to repeat … (but) we’re going to raise the trophy again.” The 39-year-old Joyce spent the last two years as an associate head coach under Dambrot.

