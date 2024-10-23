Coaches will never stop disputing penalties they don’t like even if that L is going to stand

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — It’s a practice as routine in college football as Tuesday film sessions or Friday walk-throughs. Coaches from the Atlantic Coast Conference and across the country send in calls they found questionable to their league office for review. What response they get won’t change an outcome, so why do it? Coaches say it can bring clarity or even be cathartic in defeat. NCAA national coordinator of officials Steve Shaw said the practice gives officials and coaches a line of communication, whether there’s agreement or not.

