Coach Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel will leave the club at the end of the season after a run of three straight losses raised the prospect of the club’s first season without a trophy in 12 years. Tuchel joined Bayern in March as the replacement for Julian Nagelsmann. Losses to Bayer Leverkusen, Lazio and most recently Bochum on Sunday left Bayern eight points off Bundesliga leader Leverkusen and facing elimination in the Champions League round of 16.

