Coach Thomas Tuchel says he’s still leaving after talks on extending Bayern Munich stay fell through

MUNICH (AP) — Thomas Tuchel says he is still leaving Bayern Munich after talks on extending his stay at the club fell through. Bayern said in February that Tuchel would leave at the end of the season but the coach says he held talks with the club on a “180-degree turn” that would have seen him stay after all. Bayern is without a trophy this season for the first time since 2012 after losing the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen. Tuchel’s team was praised for reaching the Champions League semifinals before a narrow loss to Real Madrid.

