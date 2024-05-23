Coach Thiago Motta leaving Bologna after historic season, freeing him to take over Juventus

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Just a day after celebrating an historic Champions League qualification, Bologna coach Thiago Motta has informed the club he will not be in charge for its return to Europe’s elite. Bologna says Motta has decided not to renew his contract. That frees the 41-year-old to potentially take up the vacant position at Juventus. Bologna qualified for the Champions League for the first time. It’s only appearance in the old European Cup was in 1964-65. Bologna marked its impressive achievement with an open-top bus parade through the city on Wednesday and celebrated with thousands of fans. It is third in Serie A with one round remaining.

