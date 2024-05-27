Coach Sylvinho says Albania under no pressure at Euros but wants them to show their heart

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania coach Sylvinho says they are under no pressure heading to the European Championship in Germany. He stressed on Monday that his team will show its fighting character, though. The Albanians have qualified for their second Euros. They are in Group B with defending champion Italy, three-time champion Spain and Croatia. Sylvinho has told a news conference, “We know the strength of our opponents. They do not play to pass the group but to win the European.” Sylvinho was appointed in January 2023 to get Albania to Euro 2024, after which his contract ends. The Brazilian declined to directly answer a question about whether he wanted to continue as coach. He says his focus and energy were only on preparing the team for the Euros.

