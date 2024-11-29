Coach Still returns to beat former club as Lens wins at Reims in Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — Coach Will Still has returned to beat his former club as Lens won at Reims 2-0 to move up to sixth place in Ligue 1. Still left Reims by mutual consent near the end of last season after nearly two years in charge. He joined northern side Lens in June. Poland winger Przemyslaw Frankowski helped to set up midfielder Adrien Thomasson’s opening goal for Lens in the 23rd minute. Reims goalkeeper Yevhann Diouf made a couple of smart saves but was beaten by striker M’Bala Nzola in the 61st. Defeat left Reims in ninth place.

