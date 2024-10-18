Coach says US star Tyler Adams is ready for Bournemouth return

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams remains on track to make his season debut against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday. Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola says Adams “has trained very well this (international) break with us. He is ready.” The United States captain at the 2022 World Cup, Adams had back surgery in early July. Adams missed most of last season because of a hamstring problem, and after a brief return he ended his debut Bournemouth campaign with back spasms.

