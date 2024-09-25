Coach says Neymar is not ready for an imminent return to Al-Hilal

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Neymar is not ready for an imminent return to play for Al-Hilal, the head coach of the Saudi Arabian club has announced. The Brazilian star signed for the Riyadh team in August 2023 but played just five games when he underwent surgery after rupturing his meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee while on international duty in October. After Neymar, 32, returned to training in July, speculation grew that he was close to a return but coach Jorge Jesus dampened expectations in a post-match media conference.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.