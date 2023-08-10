Coach Reich: Panthers at ‘different stage’ than most NFL teams, need to play starters in preseason

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich has informed his players that nearly all should expect to play in Saturday’s preseason home opener against the New York Jets. Reich said it’s largely because the team has new coaches, new schemes and new players and needs to get prepared for the regular season. The Panthers open the year with two games against NFC South foes. Meanwhile, the Jets plan to rest 18-year veteran Aaron Rodgers, and coach Robert Saleh was non-committal on if the other starters will play in the team’s second preseason game, saying only “we’ll see.” The teams were scheduled to participate in a joint practice on Thursday at Wofford College but it was rained out.

