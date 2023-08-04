Coach Prime on the mend, ready for first season at Colorado with overhauled roster

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders is ready for his first year as Colorado’s new football coach. He is on the mend after two surgeries this summer, even though he is still riding a scooter with a protective boot covering his left foot. Colorado opens its first season under Sanders at TCU on Sept. 2. He has a roster with 87 new players — a full 76% of the total.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.