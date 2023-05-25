Coach Prime keeps driving ticket sales as Colorado turns in record day for single-game admission

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
FILE - Deion Sanders speaks after being introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Colorado during a news conference Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. The spring transfer window for college football players closed with 43 scholarship players -- the equivalent of half a roster -- from coach Deion Sanders' Colorado program having entered the portal since the spring game was played on April 15. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

There’s a high demand for a front-row seat to watch the turnaround at the University of Colorado under Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders. The Buffaloes sold 11,273 single-game tickets Wednesday. It’s the largest one-day total for individual games in team history. The school already sold out of its season-ticket allotment. The demand has been through the roof since Sanders took over the downtrodden program in early December. Even the spring game sold out.  Sanders and his veteran coaching staff have their work cut out for them turning around a program that went 1-11 last season.

