Coach Prime comes up big in 1st recruiting class at Colorado

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
FILE - Deion Sanders speaks after being introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Colorado during a news conference Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. The University of Colorado introduced a pilot program that makes the credit review for transfer students a more seamless process. It may have been the move that ultimately lured Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders to Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has quickly built the framework for a speedy turnaround at Colorado. He proudly recited the numbers from his first recruiting class in charge of the Buffaloes. It includes two five-star recruits, a No. 21 overall class ranking and a top-five class from the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports. He’s not done gathering talent, either. Sanders noted the possibility of more skilled players arriving sometime after the spring. It’s taken Sanders less than two months in Boulder to revamp the roster and give a starved fan base a glimmer of hope.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.