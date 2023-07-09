Coach of Zambia Women’s World Cup team accused of sexual misconduct, report claims

A report in The Guardian newspaper says the coach of the Zambia team preparing to make its debut at the Women’s World Cup has been accused of sexual misconduct and the case was referred to world body FIFA last year for investigation. The British newspaper says Bruce Mwape was accused of coercing players into having sex with him if they wanted to keep their place on the team. The report says other coaches and officials in Zambian soccer were also accused of sexual misconduct and investigated. FIFA said Sunday its independent ethics committee would not comment on whether or not there was an investigation currently underway.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.