Coach Nick Sirianni is potentially coaching for his job as the Eagles emerge from a bye week

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — About 19 months after Nick Sirianni led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl, almost 10 months since they stood at 10-1 and after an offseason shakeup of coordinators, the fourth-year head coach is in hot water with his team at .500. The calls for Sirianni’s job have grown louder as the Eagles enter a bye week at 2-2 this season and 3-8 overall (including playoffs) since a December loss last season against San Francisco. The Eagles have been bad, but the first four teams they play coming out of the bye are even worse. Cleveland, the New York Giants, Cincinnati and Jacksonville are a combined 3-12 this season.

