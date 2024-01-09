Coach Monty Williams sees growth in Pistons while enduring one of the worst seasons in NBA history

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams, left, gestures while talking to center James Wiseman during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu]

DENVER (AP) — Pistons coach Monty Williams can’t afford to gauge his team’s growth on wins and loses. He doesn’t believe that’s fair. Instead, it’s the little things that make a lasting impression for him. Like everyone showing up for an optional practice. To Williams, it speaks volumes about how a solid foundation is being built even if just about everything else has gone wrong for the Pistons. They’re learning there’s no easy button on a full rebuild. The process takes time and patience. The Pistons are on pace to win just eight games. That would be worse than the 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers, who won nine in an 82-game season.

