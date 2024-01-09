Coach Monty Williams sees growth in Pistons while enduring one of the worst seasons in NBA history

DENVER (AP) — Pistons coach Monty Williams can’t afford to gauge his team’s growth on wins and loses. He doesn’t believe that’s fair. Instead, it’s the little things that make a lasting impression for him. Like everyone showing up for an optional practice. To Williams, it speaks volumes about how a solid foundation is being built even if just about everything else has gone wrong for the Pistons. They’re learning there’s no easy button on a full rebuild. The process takes time and patience. The Pistons are on pace to win just eight games. That would be worse than the 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers, who won nine in an 82-game season.

