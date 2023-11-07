Coach Mike Vrabel says rookie Will Levis taking over as the Titans starting QB

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that rookie Will Levis will remain the Titans starting quarterback after two starts in place of injured veteran Ryan Tannehill. Vrabel announced the starting change and said he already had informed the Titans earlier Tuesday. They visit Tampa Bay on Sunday. Vrabel says they think this is the best opportunity for the Titans right now. The Titans will see how Tannehill progresses from the sprained right ankle hurt Oct. 15. Vrabel expects the 35-year-old veteran to be the backup to Levis. The Titans traded up to No. 33 overall to draft Levis in April out of Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.